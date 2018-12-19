California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 8.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 5,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,788 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.10M, up from 70,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 328,411 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 5.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 68.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 42,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,503 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 61,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 1.07 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.52M for 19.22 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.