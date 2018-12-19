Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 3.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.34M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 4.96 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 77,763 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.19 million, up from 73,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $150.28. About 388,600 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, October 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, May 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $134 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 13. As per Monday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ECL in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 24 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $159 target in Thursday, November 1 report. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Friday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,898 shares to 148,205 shares, valued at $39.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 457,800 shares to 461,000 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 19. Barclays Capital maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Friday, August 4 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, April 1. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by JonesTrading. Vetr downgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Monday, August 31. Vetr has “Strong-Buy” rating and $31.26 target.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 12.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.