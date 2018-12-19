Davidson D A & Company increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 903 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 13,781 shares with $27.60 million value, up from 12,878 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $755.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1544.46. About 4.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 20.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 3,086 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 12,154 shares with $2.74 million value, down from 15,240 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $773.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $163.09. About 23.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19. Shares for $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 34,400 were accumulated by Clark Estates Incorporated. Odey Asset Management Limited reported 16,755 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has 4.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 86,675 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 13,431 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. First Bank accumulated 63,058 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation owns 5,415 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 43,421 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.25% or 2,400 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.79% or 59,497 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc stated it has 60,738 shares. Lumina Fund Limited Liability Com holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 47,253 shares. Reik And Co Limited holds 5,751 shares. Park Circle Commerce has 1.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank Of Stockton accumulated 23,603 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple – It’s Not About ‘Value For Money’ Anymore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, November 14. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 22,577 shares to 44,396 valued at $1.23 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 6,637 shares and now owns 136,443 shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks gain strongly after blue Monday – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $5.31M was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Shares for $3.96M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. 2,054 shares valued at $3.90 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. 1,927 shares valued at $3.66M were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. 435 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. McGrath Judith A also sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 27. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200000 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, June 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $183000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Bank of America.