Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 69.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 5,900 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 1.55%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 2,587 shares with $331,000 value, down from 8,487 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $11.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 316,340 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $2 per share. UHS’s profit will be $214.04 million for 12.85 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1.25 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Pitcairn reported 4,506 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 416,545 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,719 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 12,102 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 9.10M shares in its portfolio. 22,105 were reported by Ghp Invest Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 4,800 shares to 11,000 valued at $1.55M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 3,498 shares and now owns 6,088 shares. Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was raised too.