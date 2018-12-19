Fragasso Group Inc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc sold 12,964 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 3,657 shares with $305,000 value, down from 16,621 last quarter. V F Corp now has $29.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 726,536 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased United States Stl Corp New Com (X) stake by 48.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 140,900 shares as United States Stl Corp New Com (X)’s stock declined 28.01%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 152,300 shares with $4.64M value, down from 293,200 last quarter. United States Stl Corp New Com now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 4.33 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 34.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Robert J. Stevens Also Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs

Among 13 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. VF had 19 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, July 16 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $92 target. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. $6.45M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. Roe Scott A. also sold $2.74M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. On Monday, August 20 McNeill Bryan H sold $2.33 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 25,232 shares. CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622 worth of stock. Carucci Richard also bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.29% or 25,126 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Llc has 10,820 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt reported 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 9,259 shares. 3,135 are owned by Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny. 481 were reported by Parkside State Bank &. Ls Inv Advsr has invested 0.26% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Security Natl Trust stated it has 2,394 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Evergreen Management Ltd holds 8,837 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Haverford Trust Co has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Westover Capital Advsr Llc stated it has 0.2% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bp Plc holds 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 40,500 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 3,280 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 2,865 shares to 13,309 valued at $2.14 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 9,126 shares and now owns 35,866 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 159.21% or $1.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. X’s profit will be $349.21 million for 2.53 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.06% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. United States Steel had 6 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on Monday, November 5 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, October 2, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by UBS. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 27. Citigroup maintained the shares of X in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy” rating.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Vectren Corp Com (NYSE:VVC) stake by 100,200 shares to 149,100 valued at $10.66 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 269,344 shares and now owns 276,718 shares. Equinix Inc Com Par $0.001 (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.