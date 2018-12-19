Canal Insurance Company decreased Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO) stake by 34.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company sold 40,000 shares as Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 77,448 shares with $3.77M value, down from 117,448 last quarter. Cisco Systems Ord now has $197.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 12.15M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.77, from 2.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 9 trimmed and sold stakes in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.57 million shares, up from 1.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal In for 56,933 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 291,754 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.08% invested in the company for 90,170 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,117 shares.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $155.19 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 100.5 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 15,576 shares traded. BlackRock New York Municipal In (BNY) has declined 17.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.44% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 16. Robert W. Baird initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $48 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Friday, December 14. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company increased Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X stake by 200,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $8.56M in 2018Q3. It also upped Campbell Soup Ord (NYSE:CPB) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 85,000 shares. Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (NYSE:BP) was raised too.