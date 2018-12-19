Canal Insurance Company increased Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) stake by 143.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company acquired 229,600 shares as Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN)’s stock declined 8.51%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 389,600 shares with $6.75 million value, up from 160,000 last quarter. Nuance Communications Ord now has $4.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 1.42 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) stake by 16.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 15,873 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)’s stock declined 11.10%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 81,993 shares with $6.46M value, down from 97,866 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co now has $3.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 266,223 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SMG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 10,800 shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 35 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 0.01% or 192,741 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 427,603 shares. 87,700 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Suntrust Banks has 2,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Pacific Glob Investment Company holds 9,847 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cambiar Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 65,631 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc accumulated 0.04% or 13,485 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 21,595 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro On Valuation (NYSE:SMG) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Rose 13.8% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Cronos Group vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Biggest Marijuana Move of 2018 – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company had 6 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Bank of America upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of SMG in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Raymond James. Raymond James upgraded the shares of SMG in report on Monday, December 17 to “Outperform” rating.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 372,762 shares to 3.03M valued at $243.21M in 2018Q3. It also upped Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 97,791 shares and now owns 827,686 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. Lukemire Michael C sold $709,048 worth of stock or 10,156 shares. Another trade for 6,300 shares valued at $484,672 was made by Mistretta Nancy G. on Friday, September 14. HAGEDORN JAMES sold 69,909 shares worth $5.61M.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $-1.24 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUAN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 242.90 million shares or 1.20% less from 245.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T State Bank Corp holds 27,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcrae Management Inc holds 2.61% or 355,100 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 0.03% or 29,236 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 515,300 shares. Essex Inv Com Ltd Liability reported 101,033 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 115,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Co LP has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Schwab Charles Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 141,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ameritas Investment Partners has 347 shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Partners stated it has 154,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $494,357 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Thursday, November 1. Tempesta Daniel David sold $123,040 worth of stock. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $133,214 worth of stock. 7,000 shares were sold by Ortmanns Stefan, worth $112,560. 20,000 shares were sold by Monserrat Alvaro, worth $321,081.