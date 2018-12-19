Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 3.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,226 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 107,798 shares with $16.18M value, up from 104,572 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $298.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 3.66 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 29.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc acquired 547,986 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock declined 26.84%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 2.41 million shares with $314.12 million value, up from 1.86 million last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $11.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.25. About 446,076 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 13 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $155 target in Thursday, July 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, September 14. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $162 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $169 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Lc reported 40,657 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Elm Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 370 shares. Northern Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,153 shares. Akre Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.89 million shares. Olstein Management LP invested in 35,000 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Pro Inc has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Mgmt invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atwood Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 268 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 219,715 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,377 shares. Moreover, Peddock Advsr has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,760 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 73,047 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 198,332 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Lc holds 92,540 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0.54% or 2.32M shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. $13.88M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by Sheedy William M.. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, December 3.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) stake by 29,668 shares to 178,345 valued at $13.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) stake by 1,456 shares and now owns 3,714 shares. Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 824,037 shares stake. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 32,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 80 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 203,209 shares. 17,871 are held by Three Peaks Mgmt Limited. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,846 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 7,993 shares. British Columbia Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 258,946 shares. Lourd Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,976 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ameriprise Financial owns 125,038 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited has 17,330 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 420,326 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $127 target in Thursday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Monday, October 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, October 15. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.