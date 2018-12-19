Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 8 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 6 decreased and sold positions in Sigmatron International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.20 million shares, down from 1.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sigmatron International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 29.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 250,000 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 0.83%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 1.11M shares with $39.13M value, up from 860,000 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $7.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 597,621 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. Shares for $472,080 were bought by Urdang E Scott on Monday, November 5. On Monday, November 19 Marshall Joseph W III bought $33,330 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $368,500 were bought by HANDLER DAVID A.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 258,000 shares to 390,000 valued at $44.01 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Props had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 24. Jefferies maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) rating on Friday, November 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Thursday, July 12 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $52,057 activity.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.0483 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6817. About 3,390 shares traded. SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) has declined 68.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.07% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMA News: 14/03/2018 – SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO FACE HEADWINDS IN COMPONENT MARKETPLACE DURING MUCH IF NOT ALL OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron 3Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SigmaTron International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMA); 09/03/2018 Sigmatron Intl: SigmaTron Source 4Q, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Continue to Face Headwinds in Component Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Component Shortages in 3Q Will Likely Continue Through 4Q

Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SigmaTron International, Inc. for 14,141 shares.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent well-known provider of electronic manufacturing services . The company has market cap of $11.34 million. The Company’s EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.