Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 3.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,676 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.01M, down from 343,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 1.59M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 3.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 7,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,135 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.90 million, down from 212,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 1.70 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.21M for 21.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN had sold 5,000 shares worth $300,000 on Monday, December 3. Drazkowski William Joseph also bought $41,948 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, October 23. FLORNESS DANIEL L bought $103,900 worth of stock. Owen Terry Modock had bought 1,500 shares worth $78,105 on Friday, October 12. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 965 shares worth $49,754.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Death Cross Stocks to Ditch Now – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GSK boost helps FTSE 100 snap losing streak as Fed looms – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Analytics to Facilitate Catalina’s Digital Overhaul – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Signs Tiger Woods for Its Upcoming “Netflix of Golf” – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar wallows near 1-week low as Fed’s policy signal awaited – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.