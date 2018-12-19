Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 21.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81 million, up from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 27.11 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) by 64603.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 19,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,411 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $560,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Newfield Exploration Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 8.15M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has declined 45.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY CAPEX $1.3B; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Increases Aggregate Commitments to $2B From $1.8B; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION SAYS ON MARCH 23 REFINANCED EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY ENTERING INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration Refinances Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY PRODUCTION 175 TO 185 MBOE/D; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION – CREDIT AGREEMENT ADDED MECHANICS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS SO LONG AS COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY NOT EXCEED $2.75 BLN; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Newfield, Cuts Conoco; 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Extends Maturity to May 2023 From June 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NFX shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 14.47M shares. Sterling Capital Llc accumulated 30,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moore Management Lp reported 0.05% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.02% or 531,597 shares in its portfolio. 15,900 are owned by Eagle Ltd. Citigroup accumulated 268,688 shares. Pennsylvania-based Clark Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.77% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.03% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 2.51 million shares. Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.02% or 9,973 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Fernwood Invest Lc holds 30,800 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 550 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 28,095 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 318,210 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $472,766 activity.

