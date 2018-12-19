Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 6.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 3,059 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 46,166 shares with $10.42 million value, down from 49,225 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $763.68B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $160.93. About 27.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Lsi Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS) had an increase of 10.42% in short interest. LYTS’s SI was 95,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.42% from 86,400 shares previously. With 79,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Lsi Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s short sellers to cover LYTS’s short positions. The SI to Lsi Industries Inc’s float is 0.38%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 67,707 shares traded. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 37.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 26/04/2018 – LSI Industries 3Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ LSI Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYTS); 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Dennis W. Wells Departed as Pres and CEO on April 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – “PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS”; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Guggenheim. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, August 31. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of stock was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ifrah Finance has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,313 shares. Ims Mgmt accumulated 14,207 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co stated it has 2,006 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa holds 9,125 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc invested 3.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemical National Bank & Trust holds 91,589 shares. 2.21 million are owned by Prudential Public Limited Co. Greylin Inv Mangement reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,790 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alleghany Corp De invested in 66,000 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak stated it has 3.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayerweather Charles holds 15,293 shares or 5.33% of its portfolio. The California-based Leisure Mngmt has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Inv Limited Liability stated it has 1,075 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $97.07 million. It operates in three divisions: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Lighting segment makes and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 10 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $219,890 activity. 3,326 shares were bought by OGARA WILFRED T, worth $15,000 on Monday, October 1. 5,000 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares with value of $25,247 were bought by Beech Robert P.. Steele Robert Allan also bought $52,400 worth of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) on Monday, August 20. 5,000 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares with value of $25,000 were bought by BROWN RONALD D. Shares for $3,538 were bought by Lipsey Crawford C.. KREIDER GARY P had sold 11,352 shares worth $51,387. $50,089 worth of stock was bought by Galeese James E on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 10 investors sold LSI Industries Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 3.40% less from 18.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perritt accumulated 450,296 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated holds 0.1% or 948,568 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp owns 83,557 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,753 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru Com stated it has 0.01% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). 500 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. City holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 32,266 shares in its portfolio. 226,956 are held by Essex Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Com. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 73,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) or 962 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 6,250 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 171,360 shares.

