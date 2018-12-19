Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,686 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.78 million, down from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $185.6. About 1.83M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 57,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109.39M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 2.46 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bessemer Incorporated reported 6,430 shares. Greystone Managed owns 17,931 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 4,393 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 32,418 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 60,032 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 157,066 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 19,820 shares. Sumitomo Life Co accumulated 0.43% or 21,086 shares. Scotia has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,190 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.08% or 12,206 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 Tully Sean sold $2.59M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 13,500 shares. Shares for $626,039 were sold by Holzrichter Julie. DUFFY TERRENCE A sold $1.89 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 5,847 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares with value of $1.14 million were sold by Winkler Julie. Bernacchi Jeffrey M. sold $878,762 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, September 4. Pankau Ronald A. also sold $35,530 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Monday, December 10.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $6.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8,192 shares to 60,672 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 29.00 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 311,687 shares to 9.72 million shares, valued at $54.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 165,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,708 are owned by Jane Street Grp Lc. Argi Invest Service Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 38,742 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Park Natl Oh accumulated 0.02% or 6,449 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 76,545 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 27,182 shares. Regions Financial reported 19,650 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,419 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Axa owns 31,834 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 41,521 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn owns 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 612 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 22,744 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 6,518 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $194,798 activity. $150,136 worth of stock was sold by Giacomin Jon L on Monday, August 20.