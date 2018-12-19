Carmignac Gestion decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 35.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 1.72M shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 3.15 million shares with $107.67M value, down from 4.87 million last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $9.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 1.87 million shares traded or 7.92% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Among 6 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform” on Tuesday, September 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) rating on Thursday, July 26. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $93 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 20 by Citigroup. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $90 New Target: $93 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92 New Target: $87 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $98 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $86 Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $94 New Target: $93 Downgrade

12/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $94 New Target: $97 Maintain

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 730,231 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.83 million activity. $6.83 million worth of stock was sold by Gilbert E Scott on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 41,439 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.13% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 156 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.71% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 150,501 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 54,102 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 4,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.12% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Motco holds 277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 0.14% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 13,045 shares. Echo Street Limited Liability holds 246,979 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers accumulated 89,246 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.25% stake. Cibc National Bank Usa invested in 3,612 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 406 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 27.24 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

Carmignac Gestion increased Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 17,145 shares to 166,938 valued at $7.54 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spon Adr stake by 73,515 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

