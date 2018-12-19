Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc. (CTLT) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.23 million, down from 323,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 1.25 million shares traded or 35.57% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has declined 9.25% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) by 72.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 626,923 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.21M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 792,693 shares traded. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) has risen 1.85% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AHL News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Aspen Insurance; 27/04/2018 – ASPEN GETTING INTEREST AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE: RE-INSURER.COM; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS- SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND FOR AUTHORIZATION OF NEW INSURANCE UNIT IN DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN SEES ASPEN IRELAND OPERATIONAL BY 1Q OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Aspen Insurance 1Q Net $30.8M; 27/04/2018 – ASPEN BIDDING IS SAID TO BE LUKEWARM AT BEST: INSURANCE INSIDER; 22/05/2018 – Aspen Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 91C, EST. 96C; 04/05/2018 – Aspen Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ASPEN IS SAID PREPARING TO RUN BID PROCESS: INSURANCE INSIDER

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 360,631 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $68.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 39,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold AHL shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 3.59% less from 55.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 29,759 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Kennedy Capital reported 0.21% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 119,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 330,585 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 7,309 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Third Avenue Management Limited has invested 1.21% in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 7,026 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 246,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 7,375 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 96,341 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% or 19,441 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AHL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd had 14 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 2. Buckingham Research maintained Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) rating on Thursday, October 5. Buckingham Research has “Reduce” rating and $46 target. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, December 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 26 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, September 19 report. The stock of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, September 11. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 16.

Analysts await Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-1.07 earnings per share, up 65.92% or $2.07 from last year’s $-3.14 per share. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -318.37% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29,164 shares to 524,623 shares, valued at $78.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qcr Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $47.97M for 24.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Catalent had 39 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 20, the company rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CTLT in report on Wednesday, November 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 20. Bank of America maintained the shares of CTLT in report on Thursday, September 3 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Stephens. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 21.