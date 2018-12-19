Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 88.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 48,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,076 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114,000, down from 54,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 4.16 million shares traded or 46.13% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 62.73% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Completes Acquisition of EP Minerals; 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Expects to Close $750M Acquisition of EP Minerals by End of April; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 9,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69M, up from 12,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 3.17 million shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, November 5. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, August 7 with “Buy”. Howard Weil initiated NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, November 17 with “Sector Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by M Partners. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Yahoo Finance” published on December 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bbt Cap Ltd Liability owns 9,800 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). France-based Natixis has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Busey holds 8,626 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Com stated it has 4,358 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 0.36% or 6,051 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 0.12% or 28,101 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.29% or 37,020 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 0.06% or 23,645 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Natl Inv Svcs Wi accumulated 15,710 shares. Pinnacle Limited, a New York-based fund reported 60,983 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 720 shares to 1,279 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,092 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. Sieving Charles E sold $3.55M worth of stock or 19,731 shares. Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, September 17. Shares for $2.92M were sold by Silagy Eric E. The insider Pimentel Armando Jr sold 35,347 shares worth $6.39M. Shares for $3.07 million were sold by ROBO JAMES L on Wednesday, September 5. 1,600 shares valued at $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 19,389 shares to 56,604 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Among 29 analysts covering U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. U.S. Silica had 123 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 30. As per Thursday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 28 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of SLCA in report on Thursday, July 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Thursday, April 28. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, August 6. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 21 report.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 109.80% or $0.56 from last year’s $0.51 per share. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.36% negative EPS growth.