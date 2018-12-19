Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bemis Inc (BMS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 107,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,639 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.87M, up from 116,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 623,513 shares traded. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q EPS 52c; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS-BOARD APPOINTED GUILLERMO NOVO, MARRAN H. OGILVIE, GEORGE W. WURTZ lll, AND ROBERT H. YANKER AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Bemis: Board to Be Comprised of 13 Directors After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.52; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bemis Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMS); 16/03/2018 – Bemis Company Announces Agreement with Starboard; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – APPOINTS FOUR NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Net $47.6M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On Bemis Co. Inc.; Outlook Stable

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 22.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 34,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,658 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.43 million, down from 150,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 1.84 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 14.51% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold CMA shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 131.93 million shares or 1.92% less from 134.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Secs invested in 0.05% or 5,087 shares. Blackrock reported 11.92M shares. Texas-based Amer Registered Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Associated Banc has 0.53% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 1.12 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com owns 585,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Grp, a New York-based fund reported 78,602 shares. 290,025 were accumulated by Maltese Mgmt Limited Com. Jacobs Asset Management Lc has invested 2.49% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 0.05% or 25,270 shares. M&T Commercial Bank owns 13,849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Bokf Na stated it has 42,698 shares. Atria Ltd Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,318 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.06% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials lose the least in market decline – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comerica Named One Of America’s Most JUST Companies In 2018 By Forbes And JUST Capital – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Comerica (CMA) call put ratio 14 calls to 1 put with focus on December 67.50 calls into FOMC – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apptio, AT&T, Bain Capital, Comerica, First Solar, Palo Alto, Pfizer, Travelers, Ulta Beauty and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica plans Dallas call center layoffs – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on January, 16 before the open. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 47.66% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.28 per share. CMA’s profit will be $305.62M for 9.00 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Comerica Inc had 165 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, April 17. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the shares of CMA in report on Monday, November 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, July 25. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CMA in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, April 20. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 10 by FBR Capital. PiperJaffray upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Tuesday, September 12 to “Overweight” rating.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 389,827 shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $73.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 529,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces CheckMate -451 Study Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival with Opdivo Plus Yervoy Vs. Placebo as A Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer After Completion of First-Line Chemotherapy – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Collaboration Deal: Accelerating Potential Creation Value For Compugen Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb and Vedanta Biosciences Announce a New Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate OPDIVO (Nivolumab) and VE800 in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Cancers – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Transfer $3.8 billion in U.S. Pension Liabilities – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Bemis Company Inc. (NYSE:BMS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Bemis Company Inc. had 62 analyst reports since September 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 8 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 27. The stock of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold BMS shares while 108 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 61.64 million shares or 5.47% less from 65.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 142,813 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 570,495 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 21,300 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 95,328 shares. 100 are held by Ledyard Financial Bank. Starboard Value Lp accumulated 2.46% or 1.97M shares. Stewart Patten Comm Lc has invested 0.37% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Pggm Invests reported 0.07% in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). Cls Ltd Liability holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 11,719 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 17,974 shares. Ls Investment Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) for 5,018 shares.