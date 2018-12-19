Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (CCF) by 2.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,416 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25 million, down from 113,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Chase Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 9,089 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.10% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automot (ORLY) by 35.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 1,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $722,000, down from 3,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $340.39. About 669,277 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,669 shares to 12,944 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH).

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Tuesday, September 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $250 target. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 31. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Stephens. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ORLY in report on Friday, October 19 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla’s Sales in China Drops in October Amid High Tariffs – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat Likely? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $30.23 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.65M on Friday, August 24. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by KRAUS SCOTT E on Thursday, July 26. $4.40 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN. Shares for $837,500 were sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM. The insider MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND sold 400 shares worth $132,513. WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY sold $1.65 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, August 21.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.69 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 285,967 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 654 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 2,998 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 22,065 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 510,345 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 252,569 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Account Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 13,934 shares. 17,355 are held by Fdx Advisors. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,836 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 14,206 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Com. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,646 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $2.37 million activity. $131,136 worth of stock was sold by Feroldi Kenneth James on Friday, July 27. GACK LEWIS P sold $13,076 worth of stock. $859,829 worth of stock was sold by CHASE ADAM on Monday, August 20.

More notable recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Regulators clear way for the nearly $200 million acquisition of Gas Natural Inc. – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 02, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” published on January 04, 2018, Crainscleveland.com published: “Interim CFO of Sifco Industries named to the job on a permanent basis – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Learn about investing and trading stocks with news alerts, podcasts, videos for blockchain stocks, cannabis, crypto, technology, AI and IoT, mining, sports, biotech, water, renewable energy, beverage stocks, entertainment – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 6 investors sold CCF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.97 million shares or 0.21% more from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ativo Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 8,490 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Limited Co stated it has 4,356 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 0% or 4,608 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) or 8,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management stated it has 2,174 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com owns 35,969 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 2,067 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). The Connecticut-based Thomson Horstmann Bryant Inc has invested 0.13% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Morgan Stanley holds 13,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100,061 were reported by Northern Tru. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 1,961 shares. 18,929 were accumulated by Opus Capital Group Limited Liability.