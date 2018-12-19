Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 46.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 8,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, up from 18,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 6.93 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 38,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78M, down from 71,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.53M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $610.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,377 shares to 76,415 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 96,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,722 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York reported 77,235 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.34% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.82 million shares. Jabre Ptnrs holds 27,300 shares. Davenport And Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 23,631 shares. Patten accumulated 8,091 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Co stated it has 4,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 550,717 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Janney Cap Lc owns 91,680 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 51,014 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Co has 1,190 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Lc accumulated 54,977 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 243,639 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Friday, August 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 18 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, September 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 7 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 14. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Monday, November 9.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 29.60 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Bank & accumulated 0.14% or 3,608 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt accumulated 4,335 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.17% or 104,827 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.22% or 227,190 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 54,446 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Finance Inc has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,230 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 488 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.59% or 1.63M shares. Mairs And reported 5,369 shares. Wealthfront Corporation owns 19,107 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 29,148 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adi Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 273 shares worth $29,407. Another trade for 15,735 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 24. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, November 19, the company rating was upgraded by Zelman. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 23.