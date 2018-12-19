Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 15,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,479 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37M, up from 32,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 1.80 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

Clarus Ventures Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc. (NSTG) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarus Ventures Llc bought 76,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.96 million, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarus Ventures Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 152,181 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 135.54% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $585.71 million activity. $1.30M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was sold by BRANDOLINI NUNO. The insider KILPATRICK DAVID B sold $1.03 million. ICAHN CARL C sold $584.37 million worth of stock. Markowitz Sean N bought $100,470 worth of stock. The insider Zichal Heather sold 3,406 shares worth $234,064.

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cheniere Energy Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 8. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 6. Howard Weil upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) rating on Tuesday, June 14. Howard Weil has “Sector Outperform” rating and $52 target. Bernstein initiated the shares of LNG in report on Wednesday, May 11 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 23 by Goldman Sachs. Global Hunter Securities initiated the stock with “Accumulate” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 13.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $349.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,170 shares to 49,673 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 16,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,471 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 45,908 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 75 shares. Ci Investments Inc has invested 1.66% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12.99 million shares. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.16% or 331,247 shares. Salient Advsr Llc owns 2.54 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Element Llc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 632,319 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 12,860 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Communication Ma invested in 2.76 million shares. Wafra invested in 0.24% or 101,779 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Among 4 analysts covering NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NanoString Technologies had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) rating on Monday, June 4. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $15 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 27. Cowen & Co initiated NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Wednesday, September 30 with “Outperform” rating. Janney Capital downgraded the shares of NSTG in report on Thursday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 11 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12. Janney Capital initiated the shares of NSTG in report on Wednesday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. Leerink Swann maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.22 million activity. Shares for $1.37 million were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. on Monday, September 17. Shares for $1.37M were sold by GALAKATOS NICHOLAS.