West Family Investments Inc decreased Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) stake by 15.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc sold 114,576 shares as Thl Cr Inc (TCRD)’s stock declined 18.25%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 614,798 shares with $4.96 million value, down from 729,374 last quarter. Thl Cr Inc now has $209.44M valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 154,466 shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 24.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING

Ci Global Investments Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 3.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ci Global Investments Inc sold 24,168 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Ci Global Investments Inc holds 755,631 shares with $39.72M value, down from 779,799 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $222.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 10.14M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update

West Family Investments Inc increased Sierra Metals Inc stake by 441,077 shares to 1.61 million valued at $4.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 940,940 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.18% more from 10.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0.14% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 28,589 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 135,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 1,183 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 16,490 shares. Ajo Lp holds 423,410 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 976,469 shares. 317,367 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh. Omega Advsr Inc holds 0.07% or 190,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Connor Clark Lunn Inv accumulated 0% or 29,436 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 757,381 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity. Olson Terrence W. bought $449,996 worth of stock or 56,703 shares.

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $8.82M for 5.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Friday, September 7 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Monday, July 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company invested in 0.26% or 3.03 million shares. Hallmark Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 289,204 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp holds 0.64% or 212,465 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 1.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sentinel Company Lba holds 0.29% or 25,175 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 25,994 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hartline Investment holds 0.14% or 11,706 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 106,340 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2,392 shares. Personal Capital Advsr, a California-based fund reported 14,028 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 138,841 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Carlson Capital Mngmt owns 23,698 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.87M was made by Modjtabai Avid on Tuesday, August 7.

Ci Global Investments Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 406,058 shares to 667,756 valued at $109.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 4,778 shares and now owns 1.60M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.