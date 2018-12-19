Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) stake by 7.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold 16,100 shares as Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 195,425 shares with $4.93M value, down from 211,525 last quarter. Netscout Systems Inc now has $1.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 191,321 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 9.13% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short and Long-Term Marketable Securities Were $447.8M at March 31; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 23, 2018, BOARD OF OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Jaguar Network Selects NETSCOUT for Virtualized DDoS Defense; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking

Ci Investments Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 27.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 64,508 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 299,454 shares with $24.42M value, up from 234,946 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $113.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 7.23M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.59 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $22.54M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 314.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold NTCT shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 77.81 million shares or 8.58% less from 85.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,574 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt has invested 4.24% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Invesco Ltd reported 60,032 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,593 shares. 211,636 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 793,391 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 9,968 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 230 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). 14,726 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. Shares for $656,190 were sold by MULLARKEY VINCENT J. Another trade for 1,750 shares valued at $44,853 was made by HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR on Tuesday, November 27. $83,620 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares were sold by DOWNING JOHN. 6,000 shares were sold by SZABADOS MICHAEL, worth $166,791.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 11,824 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank reported 0.24% stake. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% or 53,208 shares. Cap Fund invested in 96,635 shares. The Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Invest has invested 2.65% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fil Limited accumulated 387,688 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sterling Management Ltd Co reported 13,020 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 34,254 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.04M shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.7% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 193,973 are owned by Amalgamated Bank. Moreover, Ar Asset Mngmt has 3.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Corda Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 40,539 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity. 59,495 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares with value of $5.17M were sold by CAMILLERI LOUIS C.

