Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 2,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16 million, up from 42,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $105.86. About 20.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 18.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 344,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.67 million, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.37 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Friday, July 20 report. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform”. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, December 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 16. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, October 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, November 17. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $68 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 6 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, November 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 9,319 shares to 97,398 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,030 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has 214,415 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 18.30 million shares. Reliance reported 2,133 shares. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Limited has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Frontier Investment Mngmt has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 292,002 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 2.95 million shares. Bragg Financial Incorporated invested in 156,908 shares or 2.41% of the stock. North Point Managers Oh reported 4,566 shares. Palo Cap Incorporated has 25,785 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Leavell owns 88,824 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Ser stated it has 5.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 1.54% or 301,677 shares. 1,570 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com. 11,923 were accumulated by West Chester Capital Advisors. Alley Lc has invested 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Agnico-Eagle Mines had 55 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by TD Securities. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, January 14. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. UBS downgraded the shares of AEM in report on Monday, March 28 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 29. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54.0 target in Monday, September 25 report.

