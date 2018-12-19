Cibc World Markets Corp increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) stake by 70.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 31,508 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK)’s stock declined 14.39%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 76,235 shares with $11.16M value, up from 44,727 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com now has $17.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 1.11M shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) had an increase of 1.23% in short interest. MA’s SI was 6.32M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.23% from 6.24 million shares previously. With 3.62 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s short sellers to cover MA’s short positions. The SI to Mastercard Incorporated’s float is 0.62%. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 3.65 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $191.83 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 37.68 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Mastercard Incorporated shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Inc has 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.52% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Group Ltd reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Salley And Associates invested in 2.14% or 60,939 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,139 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 201,382 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Com accumulated 309 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Int stated it has 1.56 million shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 273,098 shares or 0.71% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Geller Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,440 shares. Archon holds 72,040 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 1.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 135,150 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Company owns 2.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,643 shares. Consulate Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 24. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230 target in Friday, July 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015. Haythornthwaite Richard had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993.

Among 11 analysts covering Stanley Black \u0026 Decker (NYSE:SWK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Stanley Black \u0026 Decker had 17 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, October 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, December 17 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 23. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, August 21, the company rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc invested in 25,783 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corp has 0.35% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4,942 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 182 shares. Oarsman Cap owns 14,504 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc reported 0.06% stake. Cibc World Corp reported 76,235 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 28,870 shares. Bartlett Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 28,441 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 26,274 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 232,728 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 392,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ironwood Ltd Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ipswich Inv Management invested in 0.24% or 4,814 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 251,716 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) stake by 5,419 shares to 76,846 valued at $5.46M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Itt Inc stake by 202,300 shares and now owns 48,000 shares. Cap Etf (Put) was reduced too.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $980,557 activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider Hankin Michael David bought $102,428. BELISLE JOCELYN sold $164,766 worth of stock. Ramirez Jaime A had sold 8,251 shares worth $918,219.