Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 66,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,323 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.19 million, up from 161,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.8. About 951,877 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 22.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 12,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,224 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.97 million, down from 55,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 229,679 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Old Dominion Freight Line Speeds Past Expectations Again – Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Hits Fresh Highs: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Research Report Identifies CoreLogic, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Old Dominion Freight Line, Emerson Electric, Boston Scientific, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Old Dominion Freight Line had 65 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 5. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 5. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ODFL in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) rating on Thursday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9300 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, December 4 by Deutsche Bank.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,987 shares to 62,587 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc/Il (NASDAQ:CME) by 27,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.63 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $143.06 million for 17.70 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 297,287 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 29,230 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsr owns 18,298 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). D E Shaw & Com stated it has 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 64,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 127,848 shares. Geode Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 216,208 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 252,248 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.68 million shares or 3.47% of the stock. Proshare Lc owns 6,937 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 13,586 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 66 shares. Sterling Capital Lc has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 1,691 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Standard Missile-3 Block IIA destroys target in first intercept from land – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Buy Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 22 to “Neutral”. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RTN in report on Friday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). National Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.01% or 172 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd reported 0.02% stake. American Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 178,416 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Mngmt stated it has 3,466 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Telos Cap Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 12,362 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Citizens Fincl Bank invested in 0.18% or 7,903 shares. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,154 shares. Hudock Grp Llc reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).