Among 5 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Silgan Holdings had 5 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 25. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 20 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $26 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. See Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) latest ratings:

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $33 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30 New Target: $28 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34 New Target: $30 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $30 New Target: $26 Maintain

20/06/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $25.0000 Initiate

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 57.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 17,012 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 46,644 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 29,632 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $218.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 19.52 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tcw holds 2.24M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Summit Securities Gru Ltd Llc invested in 96,863 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old National Bancshares In holds 124,026 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com accumulated 2.19% or 2.18M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19.03 million shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Lc has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis LP invested in 0.39% or 1.34M shares. Qs Lc holds 0.43% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harbour Invest Mgmt Lc has 22,760 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.51% or 2.24 million shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,880 shares to 21,456 valued at $1.13 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,463 shares and now owns 3,212 shares. Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 22 by Tigress Financial. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 30. The rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, November 26 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 25. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. UBS upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Friday, September 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $38 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 72.02 million shares or 0.15% more from 71.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Burney holds 0.31% or 190,337 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 2.06 million shares. Walthausen & Com Ltd Liability stated it has 438,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.31% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Reilly Financial Ltd Llc invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Ltd has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 39,842 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 0.04% or 7.87 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 14,384 shares in its portfolio. 245,487 were reported by D E Shaw And. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P stated it has 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Td Asset Management accumulated 179,450 shares.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 8.24 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.50 million activity. Shares for $361,550 were sold by LEWIS ROBERT B. Andreacchi Anthony P also sold $50,039 worth of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares. The insider DONOVAN WILLIAM T bought 5,000 shares worth $118,750. ABRAMSON LEIGH J bought 7,500 shares worth $205,206. $163,441 worth of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was sold by ALDEN JOHN W on Thursday, August 30.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 262,782 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has declined 13.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c