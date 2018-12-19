Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 130.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 194,119 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.21 million, up from 84,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $162.54. About 1.82M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 6,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.35M, up from 244,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 16.43 million shares traded or 110.08% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “AIG Slips to 52 Week Low: Will the Stock Decline Further? – Zacks.com” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Sachin N Shah as Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AIG to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG May Trigger Aggregate Reinsurance, CEO Expects $800M Q4 Cat Losses – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Commercial Bank And accumulated 0.65% or 39,220 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 20,175 shares. Nordea holds 0.05% or 442,892 shares in its portfolio. South State holds 0.03% or 5,522 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,144 shares stake. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,231 shares. Raymond James Advisors reported 44,725 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 2.26M shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr stated it has 19,175 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,735 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 0.12% or 411,936 shares. 28.31M are held by Fmr Lc. 89,854 were reported by Da Davidson.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $337.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,868 shares to 41,036 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,624 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB).

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 12 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, August 2. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of AIG in report on Monday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 20. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Friday, October 2 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 21 with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Monday, December 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $74.0 target.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Board Authorizes a $5 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Granite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.233 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Revisiting Real Estate ETFs (NYSE:VNQ)(NYSE:SCHH) – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health REIT declares $0.675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Focus On A Hot Corner Of The REIT Market (NYSE:INDS) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica State Bank accumulated 136,850 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com has 212,591 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.51% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 586,300 shares. Phocas Corp has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc holds 24,490 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 37 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 18,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp holds 949,104 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 19,211 shares. 3,732 are held by Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Llc. Parametric Ltd holds 0.17% or 1.33 million shares. Kepos LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,816 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.2% or 101,100 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 356,505 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 17,190 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, November 27. Raymond James downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Monday, June 12 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by Argus Research. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Friday, July 28 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by SunTrust. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, July 16.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. $1.75M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DiSanto Edmund. REEVE PAMELA D A had sold 7,152 shares worth $1.07 million. Shares for $15.40 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Monday, November 19. $1.77M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Puech Olivier on Monday, November 19. 813 shares valued at $130,795 were sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E on Wednesday, November 14. $7.03 million worth of stock was sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR on Tuesday, November 6.