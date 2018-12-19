Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 51.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 21,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, down from 41,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 6.99M shares traded or 74.99% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 19,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 463,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.57 million, up from 444,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 34.27 million shares traded or 38.83% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 16,865 shares to 52,791 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 31,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $629.01M for 8.82 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kwmg Llc reported 584 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 23,632 shares. Azimuth Cap Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 37,383 shares. 24,392 are owned by Sumitomo Life. The Ohio-based Oak Ltd Oh has invested 0.54% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Next Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 324 shares. Creative Planning reported 31,764 shares stake. Wespac Ltd invested in 8,747 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 31,010 are held by Buckhead Mngmt Limited Liability. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 15,587 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Whittier holds 0.01% or 3,332 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Ltd holds 263,085 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Private Advisor Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 16,949 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $182,835 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Blume has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Professional Advisory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,578 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Limited invested in 0.07% or 6,036 shares. Hayek Kallen reported 10,731 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cna Financial Corp holds 1.72% or 171,600 shares in its portfolio. 612 were reported by Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,690 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 104,024 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 4.29 million shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 486,629 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co holds 7,487 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Benedict Advsrs has 3.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,037 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,130 shares to 83,525 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,754 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $3.00 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was sold by BHATT PRAT. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock. Shares for $3.32 million were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles. WEST STEVEN M had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million.