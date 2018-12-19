Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.71 million, down from 99,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 1.46 million shares traded or 18.27% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 11,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52 million, down from 63,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 15.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Busey has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 127,817 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4.09M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 3.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Dana Inv Advisors invested in 1.41% or 710,588 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has 45,662 shares. L And S Advsr Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 87,314 shares. Ssi Mngmt reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Lc owns 58,958 shares. Dsc Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,361 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 79,015 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Ent Financial Services owns 12,303 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cisco to Add a New Semiconductor Firm to Its Portfolio – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Disney, Cisco, Apple and Walmart – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Predicts More IP Traffic in the Next Five Years Than in the History of the Internet – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, November 24. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 17. As per Monday, February 12, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 24. Oppenheimer maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 16 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Wednesday, June 15. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy” rating.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 7,783 shares to 223,854 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 165,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Robbins Charles sold $10.28M worth of stock or 217,420 shares. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by WEST STEVEN M. Tan Irving sold $3.24 million worth of stock. 35,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tuesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 ‘Tariff-Proof’ Stock Picks From A Pro – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Tech stocks, upbeat earnings boost Wall Street; Fed in focus – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lyft highlights Orlando’s most traveled to destinations – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,004 shares to 342,697 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (HYG).

Among 31 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 137 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Tuesday, June 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, June 27 report. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was upgraded by Maxim Group. Citigroup maintained the shares of DRI in report on Monday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $96 target in Friday, March 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, April 17. On Wednesday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DRI in report on Tuesday, December 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, April 19.