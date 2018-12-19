Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 16,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.40 million, up from 504,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 12.91M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video)

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,398 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, up from 2,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $326.28. About 2.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup (C) Said to Face $180M Loss on Loan to Asian Hedge Fund – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Citigroup Stock Too Cheap To Ignore? – Investorplace.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 5 to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 30 by Guggenheim. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Sector Perform” rating by Portales Partners on Thursday, January 7. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, November 28. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 18 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, September 21 by Iberia Capital Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Vining Sparks.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 12,105 shares to 48,211 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 67,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,505 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huber Capital Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 532,735 shares. Texas-based Academy Capital Inc Tx has invested 9.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Mutual Insur Comm holds 87,735 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 0.05% or 20,148 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rmb Cap Management Ltd stated it has 74,010 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Consolidated Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,742 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.8% or 68,862 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs owns 385,275 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 21,233 shares. At Retail Bank reported 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 4.14M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. High Pointe Management Limited Liability Co invested 2.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiemann Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Undervalued Or Overvalued? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) Board Raises Dividend 20%, Increases Buyback Authorization to $20 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) IV bid into announcing new $20B stock buyback and raising dividend by 20% – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How to Play a Boeing Stock While It Crashes – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $154.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,219 shares to 9,518 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bouchey Financial Grp Limited has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 115,674 shares. Navellier & Associate Inc reported 18,347 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Creative Planning holds 0.28% or 205,070 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Capital LP reported 5,988 shares stake. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 154,732 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 5,254 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company holds 0.07% or 2,153 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 6,409 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc reported 3.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E also sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, November 9.