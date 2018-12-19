Among 3 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Federated Investors had 3 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. See Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

16/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $24 New Target: $22 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) stake by 28.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 185,511 shares as Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)’s stock declined 12.13%. The City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 470,155 shares with $10.88 million value, down from 655,666 last quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors now has $771.71M valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 141,484 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has declined 9.98% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500.

Since October 17, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $196,878 activity. $112,344 worth of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) shares were bought by OMSTEAD DANIEL R.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.57, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold HQH shares while 12 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 5.31% more from 7.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 132,895 shares stake. City Of London Invest Mngmt Company reported 470,155 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) for 617 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability reported 119 shares. 132,895 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3 shares. 389,662 are owned by Raymond James Associates. Boston Advisors Ltd holds 86,845 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 242,120 shares in its portfolio. 10,329 were accumulated by Coastline Tru. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 125,803 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Company Inc has 46,098 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.03% or 17,328 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) stake by 27,000 shares to 74,664 valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) stake by 186,100 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD) was raised too.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $434,852 activity. Germain Peter J sold 1,415 shares worth $35,454. $4,965 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) was sold by MALONEY EUGENE F. Shares for $22,649 were sold by Van Meter Stephen. The insider FISHER JOHN B sold $251,317. Uhlman Paul A also sold $92,768 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) shares. Novak Richard A had sold 1,107 shares worth $27,699.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios.