Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) by 23.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 68,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 365,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, up from 296,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 159,264 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 28.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location; 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL RECOGNIZES $855.6M LOSS ON IHEART CHAPTER 11; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG LLOYD AG HLAG.DE – CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA SAYS FOR 2017, DEBTORS RECEIVED ABOUT $291 MLN IN NET CASH SWEEPS FROM CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 07/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – ON MAY 1, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF IHEARTMEDIA APPROVED TERMS GOVERNING IHEARTMEDIA, INC. 2018 KEIP – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Idt Corp (IDT) by 382.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 112,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.17% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 141,908 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $757,000, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Idt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 82,490 shares traded. IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) has declined 21.55% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.55% the S&P500. Some Historical IDT News: 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – SPIN-OFF OF RAFAEL HOLDINGS TO IDT STOCKHOLDERS HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR ON OR ABOUT MARCH 26; 27/03/2018 – IDT Completes Spin-Off of Rafael Holdings; 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.06; 03/04/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTL FY REVENUE HK$516.6 MILLION; 28/05/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – RECEIVED A WARNING LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING A SCHEDULED AUDIT OF ITS FACILITIES WHICH OCCURRED IN DECEMBER 2017; 13/03/2018 – INTERVACC AB IVACC.ST – UNIT AGREEMENT WITH IDT BIOLOGIKA IS CHANGED, NOW TO END IN 2019; 03/04/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – IDT WILL RETAIN A SHARE OF NET PROFIT FROM PRAZOSIN FUTURE SALES FOR 60 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD 0167.HK – FY REVENUE HK$516.6 MLN VS HK$565.0 MLN; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD – FY LOSS FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO HK$85.7 MLN VS LOSS OF HK$64.0 MLN

Among 6 analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had 12 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital initiated Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Tuesday, September 13 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Wedbush. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 18 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 3 by Loop Capital. Evercore downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Friday, May 13 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Thursday, November 9. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Wednesday, October 28 to “Neutral”. Topeka Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11.0 target in Friday, November 6 report.

