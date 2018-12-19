Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 130,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $765.39 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.13. About 805,550 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) by 9.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 18,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,296 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.59 million, down from 200,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 1.03M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 10.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 16/04/2018 – Vivus’s Qsymia Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Saxenda Declines: Obesity; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $162 target in Friday, August 7 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 30. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8. Jefferies maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $230.0 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, February 11 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 10 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. $1.07 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto. Shares for $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Lim James C sold $1.26M. $1.49 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Borzi James W on Friday, November 30. FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18 million worth of stock or 13,498 shares. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Polen Thomas E Jr on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose & Limited invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 32,251 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Autus Asset Ltd Com owns 6,666 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Usca Ria Limited Co has 2,939 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 3,587 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,289 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 135 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc reported 13,364 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pension Service has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 403,539 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Expands Integrated Medication Management to Help Tackle Hospital Drug Diversion – PRNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 4,644 shares to 581,862 shares, valued at $76.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 66,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19,894 shares to 302,692 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 71,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 16 analysts covering Novo Nordisk (ADR) (NYSE:NVO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Novo Nordisk (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 1. The stock of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, August 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, December 11. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, December 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 8. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. On Monday, October 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Jyske Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, December 29.