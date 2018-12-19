Clinton Group Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 72.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clinton Group Inc bought 13,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,981 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 18,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clinton Group Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 3.55M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 4.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 131,323 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.15 million, down from 138,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 11.83 million shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.77 million activity. The insider Wallette Don E Jr. sold $4.27M. Another trade for 18,882 shares valued at $1.34 million was sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae. KELLY JANET LANGFORD had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 12 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 4 to “Perform”. Guggenheim maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 28. The company was maintained on Monday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold” on Thursday, February 4. Bernstein upgraded the shares of COP in report on Friday, June 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 26.

Clinton Group Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $279.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 85,599 shares to 23,173 shares, valued at $146,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp by 112,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,997 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 0.06% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 126,347 shares. M&R Management accumulated 0.16% or 9,679 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 260,877 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 127,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,601 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability holds 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 35,726 shares. Northeast Inv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stifel Fincl accumulated 386,897 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 68,972 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. 40,500 were accumulated by South Street Advisors Llc. Glenmede Na holds 199,958 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ims Cap Management has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Jefferies Group Inc Limited holds 1,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $230.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 4,845 shares to 264,630 shares, valued at $56.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.43 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meridian Counsel reported 24,554 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.9% stake. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability reported 236 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 46,097 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.09% stake. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 29,250 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr has invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 74,477 are owned by Iberiabank Corporation. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 2.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sadoff Limited Liability holds 9,261 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Compton Ri owns 27,448 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt holds 107,281 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us reported 552,735 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3. $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Gorsky Alex. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. Shares for $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. On Thursday, December 13 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638. $4.41 million worth of stock was sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23.