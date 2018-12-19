Cna Financial Corp increased National Oilwell Var (NOV) stake by 95.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 19,827 shares as National Oilwell Var (NOV)’s stock declined 33.20%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 40,490 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 20,663 last quarter. National Oilwell Var now has $9.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 3.87M shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL

Homrich & Berg decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 19.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg sold 23,868 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Homrich & Berg holds 98,057 shares with $20.31M value, down from 121,925 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $189.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 4.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Among 15 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 22 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, October 30. Wells Fargo maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $38 target. RF Lafferty upgraded the shares of NOV in report on Tuesday, August 21 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 29. Raymond James maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, July 30 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Cna Financial Corp decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 47,000 shares to 55,000 valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) stake by 14,745 shares and now owns 72,961 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,767 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 308 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Ltd Llc. Principal Group has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 581,875 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc has 0.11% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 33,901 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Davenport And Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 12,034 shares. Garrison Financial accumulated 0.76% or 35,671 shares. 413 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Serv. State Street Corporation accumulated 18.71M shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp owns 0.38% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 97,101 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 36,849 shares. 9,028 are owned by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Ckw Financial Gru reported 0.01% stake. Northern has invested 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.79 million activity. $3.28M worth of stock was sold by Rovig Joseph W on Wednesday, June 27. On Friday, August 24 the insider MATTSON ERIC L sold $503,873.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 10 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral”. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $195 target in Friday, November 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 14. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS.

Homrich & Berg increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 3,245 shares to 40,503 valued at $11.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 10,591 shares and now owns 17,632 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Verity Verity Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,500 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Magellan Asset Management has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capwealth Advisors Lc has invested 2.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colonial Advsrs holds 41,760 shares. Smithfield reported 9,704 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 73,694 shares. Benedict Advsrs owns 6,172 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Maryland reported 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 10,803 shares. Choate Investment Advsr holds 0.39% or 33,677 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 19.31 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Kadre Manuel had bought 2,000 shares worth $354,960 on Thursday, November 15. $3.81M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Another trade for 10,854 shares valued at $2.19 million was made by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28 million worth of stock or 7,203 shares. 11,500 shares were bought by VADON MARK C, worth $2.00 million. $806,149 worth of stock was sold by Carey Matt on Thursday, August 16. 250 shares valued at $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21.