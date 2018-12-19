Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 148.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 31,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 21,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.14. About 1.48 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 158,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.14 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $516.78 million, up from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 13.37M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hema – Key To Alibaba’s New Retail Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Chinese Stocks to Buy on the U.S.-China Trade Truce – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Considerable Upside For The Patient – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Stock Is A Sleeping Dragon, Business Is A Monster – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba video streaming head out amid probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

