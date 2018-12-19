Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI) had an increase of 7.45% in short interest. LOGI’s SI was 4.54M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.45% from 4.22M shares previously. With 230,200 avg volume, 20 days are for Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s short sellers to cover LOGI’s short positions. The SI to Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares’s float is 2.91%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 135,546 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 1.46% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 9.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,399 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 13,029 shares with $26.10 million value, down from 14,428 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $770.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $23.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1575.19. About 3.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Among 2 analysts covering Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Logitech International had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 16 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 24.81 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Logitech (LOGI) Down 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Drops Acquisition Talks With Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2018: IPAS, VIOT, AAPL, ESLT, LOGI – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Parts Add Up: CZA Targets $75 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 3%; Zafgen Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 71.86 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Jefferies. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $2075 target in Friday, July 27 report.

