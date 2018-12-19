Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 21.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 23,694 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc holds 135,174 shares with $15.81 million value, up from 111,480 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $166.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $111.78. About 3.90M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) had an increase of 156.52% in short interest. LOGC’s SI was 17,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 156.52% from 6,900 shares previously. With 63,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s short sellers to cover LOGC’s short positions. The stock increased 13.66% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 29,677 shares traded. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, August 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $110 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital. On Monday, November 12 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Capital has 428,279 shares. 545,830 are owned by D E Shaw And. Boston stated it has 48,707 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,623 shares. Iron Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cue Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset New York invested in 40,479 shares. 15,346 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Natl Bank Na invested in 0.75% or 32,796 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Carderock Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Altfest L J Communications invested in 14,544 shares. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 285 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. $106,500 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, September 4. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 12,040 shares to 120,056 valued at $9.45 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,399 shares and now owns 13,029 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The company has market cap of $201.14 million. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth.

