Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Cohu Inc (Put) (COHU) by 88.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $126,000, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 48,355 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 22.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu To Acquire Xcerra Creating Global Leader In Back-end Semiconductor Equipment; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 08/05/2018 – COHU TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR, $796M IN EQUITY; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Cohu: Director Karl Funke’s Resignation for Personal Reasons, Didn’t Involve Any Disagreement With Co; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Value Represents a Premium of 8.4% to Xcerra May 7 Closing Price on May 7; Premium of 15.4% to Xcerra’s 30-Day Avg Closing Price; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92 PER SHARE, OR APPROXIMATELY $796 MLN IN EQUITY VALUE; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Luis Müller Will Remain President and Chief Executive Officer and Lead the Combined Company

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 37.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 5,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $857,000, down from 16,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 2.35M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cohu, Inc. (COHU) CEO Luis MÃ¼ller on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cohu, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cohu to Acquire Xcerra Creating Global Leader in Back-end Semiconductor Equipment – Business Wire” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for December 3rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $169.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $552,434 activity. Wigley Stephen R sold $115,895 worth of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on Friday, November 23.

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COHU’s profit will be $5.29M for 31.15 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 11 investors sold COHU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 4.21% more from 27.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium invested in 335,308 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 142,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Afam Cap invested in 0.46% or 132,324 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 18,177 shares. Brinker reported 34,515 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0% or 2,134 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 449 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 15,370 shares. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 34,563 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 318,200 shares. 195,656 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 25,200 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cohu had 16 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Wednesday, August 19 to “Buy”. Needham upgraded Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on Monday, September 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, August 30 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 25 report. The stock of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham. The stock of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by B. Riley & Co. On Thursday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Campion Andrew sold $8.24M worth of stock or 103,000 shares. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 18. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Hill Elliott.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65M for 39.41 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. St Germain D J Co invested in 0.1% or 11,003 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 58,553 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.98% or 201,075 shares. Accredited Invsts has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,027 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 4,452 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 3.70M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.14 million shares. 26,491 were accumulated by Crawford Inv Counsel Inc. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 1.62% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 0.05% or 3,612 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 341,974 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.04% or 117,900 shares. Sunbelt Secs accumulated 7,240 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “John W. Rogers, Jr. Joins NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on November 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $613.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Businessmachine Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,199 shares to 15,141 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Extended Etfmarket (VXF) by 4,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Newcl A (NASDAQ:MAR).