CoinEx token (CET) dropped to $0.0049841701 on December 18-19

CoinEx token (CET) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0002282826 or -4.38% trading at $0.0049841701. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, CoinEx token (CET) eyes $0.00548258711 target on the road to $0.0082476317693676. CET last traded at CoinEx exchange. It had high of $0.0053646411 and low of $0.0048700288 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0052124527.

CoinEx token (CET) is down -19.04% in the last 30 days from $0.006156 per coin. Its down -82.98% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02928 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago CET traded at $0.00 (non existent). CoinEx token maximum coins available are 1000.00M. CET uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 09/07/2018.

CoinEx Token is an official value-added services and privileges scheme based on CoinEx exchange platform. CET was issued on Ethereum ERC 20 protocol and can be used to get exclusive services and privileges on CoinEx.com exchange.