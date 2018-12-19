Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 3 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 2 sold and trimmed positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 112,183 shares, down from 205,934 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 36.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 147,775 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 557,189 shares with $63.73 million value, up from 409,414 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $791.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 44.43 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 4,000 shares worth $432,000. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70 million. 20,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aspen Inv Management owns 2.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,133 shares. 62,811 are owned by Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership. Raymond James Na holds 370,209 shares. Loudon Invest Management Limited Com accumulated 45,057 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 1.83% or 1.13M shares. New York-based Sachem Head Cap Management Lp has invested 11.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc reported 1.74% stake. Prescott Group Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Investment Llc stated it has 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 5,288 shares. Boston Research & holds 70,713 shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.87M shares. 332,241 were accumulated by Investment House Limited Company. Moreover, Herald Inv Mgmt Limited has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 123,943 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Friday, September 7 report. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 5.94M shares traded or 179.20% up from the average. Freddie Mac (FMCC) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It has a 3.41 P/E ratio. It operates in three divisions: Single-Family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Investments.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Freddie Mac for 1,200 shares. Carret Asset Management Llc owns 21,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Interocean Capital Llc has 0% invested in the company for 21,141 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,983 shares.