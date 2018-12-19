Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) stake by 68.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 636,992 shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)’s stock declined 3.75%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 1.56 million shares with $8.88 million value, up from 926,244 last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 2.84M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 18.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SEES COFECE RESPONSE ON PRIMERO IN LATE APRIL; 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – First Majestic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 382,654 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 45.51% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – WisdomTree’s EUSC Daily Inflows $58.1M, Most in at Least a Year; 25/04/2018 – WisdomTree Investments Names Brian T. Shea to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Below 200D-MA; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily Outflows $159.8M; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Earnings Fund Goes Below 50D-MA; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily Inflows $128.7M; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Above 50-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Closes Below 50-D-MA; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager. The company has market cap of $988.69 million. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. The firm also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 102.10 million shares or 1.77% less from 103.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 751,480 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Management invested 0.49% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 113,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1.55M shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 54,900 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0% in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 11,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 754,389 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 29,225 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 3.88 million shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 0.18% or 60,765 shares in its portfolio. Cibc holds 0% or 40,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 16.85M shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 2 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of AG in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.