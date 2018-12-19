Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 54.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 408,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 334,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.24M, down from 742,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 67.66 million shares traded or 84.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 174.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35M, up from 51,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 1.87M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.70% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.70% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 196,062 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $145.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. $4.06 million worth of stock was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Company reported 168,899 shares. 2,300 are owned by Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Capital Prns L P. Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,817 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 1.19% or 34,417 shares. 367,434 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. Pictet Bancshares owns 24,460 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. At Fincl Bank holds 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,141 shares. Private Harbour Inv Counsel Lc has 38,837 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested 8.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waddell & Reed Fincl has 18.30 million shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kensico Mngmt Corp has 6.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.57 million shares. Intact has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,703 shares or 0.98% of the stock. M&R Mgmt Inc reported 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie Ltd has 204,718 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, April 27 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 21 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 26 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 21. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 27. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CommScope Holding had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 20 the stock rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 10 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, November 10. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, September 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 9 by Longbow. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, May 3. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $40.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold COMM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 189.95 million shares or 1.81% less from 193.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,700 are held by Tributary Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc invested in 0.05% or 9,600 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 1,359 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) has 0.02% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Proshare Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 12,381 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 77,652 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 20,000 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Co has 143 shares. Williams Jones & Associate invested 0.04% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP owns 72,385 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct has invested 0.94% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).