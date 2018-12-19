Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 5.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 88,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.08 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 1.51 million shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 31.35% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, up from 66,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 117,228 shares traded or 1185.54% up from the average. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 17.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire" on June 23, 2014, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "The Community Financial Corporation Announces it Will Acquire County First Bank, Deepening Its Strong Presence in Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert County, MD – GlobeNewswire" published on July 31, 2017

Since July 31, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $262,146 activity. The insider MIDDLETON MICHAEL L bought $8,392. SLATER A JOSEPH JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $34,726 on Tuesday, July 31.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Taylor Morrison buying AV Homes in deal approaching $1B – Phoenix Business Journal" on June 07, 2018

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $113.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 285,872 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $301.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 8,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $56.97 million for 8.59 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.17% negative EPS growth.