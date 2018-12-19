Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 364,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.19 million, down from 372,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $193.42. About 2.18 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments

Compass Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 1,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.32M, down from 185,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $155.1. About 1.01M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Adaptly; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Accenture acquires Houston consulting firm serving energy and airline industry cos. – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on December, 20 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 2.79% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.07 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.46% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Sunday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Tuesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 20 by Wedbush. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 29 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, April 2.

Compass Capital Management Inc, which manages about $763.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 92,698 shares to 838,824 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.9% or 8,935 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 3.52M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oarsman reported 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hilltop Hldg Incorporated reported 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Street stated it has 25.72M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Finance Corp In holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 829 shares. Moreover, Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,993 shares. Sather, Texas-based fund reported 43,683 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.4% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9.71 million shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has 5,956 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 4,775 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Reliant Mngmt Limited Com reported 23,315 shares stake. E&G Advisors LP holds 2,088 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 31.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, October 8. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, December 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, January 9 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 High-Quality Stocks Goldman Sachs Recommends for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $813.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 90,900 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank reported 16,658 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A owns 97,701 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. 156,353 are held by Wendell David Associate. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen & Steers owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 112 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bailard invested in 2,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hendershot Invests owns 19,755 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 56,316 shares or 4.58% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 282,605 shares. Trilogy Global Advsr Lp holds 1.88% or 75,910 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.43% or 39,810 shares in its portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd holds 1,469 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clinton Gru has 9,545 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 1,490 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, November 2.