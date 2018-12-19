Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 235.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 78,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 33,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 92.39 million shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 56.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 25,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,418 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59M, up from 45,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 132,292 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has risen 16.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 20/03/2018 – Comtech CYBRScore™ Partners with Southern New Hampshire University to Deliver Hands-On Cyber Security Education Solution; 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Cost-Effective Space and Component Solutions for Precision Satellite Tracking at 34th Space Symposium; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 05/03/2018 – Comtech Awarded Three Yr $123.6M Contract From U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Sees 3Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $99,229 activity. BRANSCUM JOHN sold 1,510 shares worth $48,229.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2018Q2.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $463.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 218,646 shares to 548,248 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 53,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,081 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 2.43M shares to 532,950 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,128 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (Prn) (NASDAQ:GMLP).