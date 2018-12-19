Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 48.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 8,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,236 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $815,000, down from 17,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 4.16 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 57.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $140.60M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 5.73M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jana Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 5.32% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 5.16M shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,400 shares. 800 are held by Perkins Coie Tru Communication. 7,400 are held by Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated. National Pension invested in 444,676 shares. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 101,420 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 116,162 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kingdon Ltd Com holds 1.23% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 518,519 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cleararc Capital holds 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,107 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 8,165 shares. Monetary Group owns 4,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.60M shares stake. Blackrock reported 27.80M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.10 million shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $134.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. $819,000 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was sold by Batcheler Colleen on Wednesday, July 25. MARSHALL RUTH ANN sold $109,833 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Monday, July 9. Connolly Sean bought $499,986 worth of stock. $249,993 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by BROWN THOMAS K on Friday, October 12. Another trade for 2,836 shares valued at $99,969 was bought by MARBERGER DAVID S.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $356.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,966 shares to 26,575 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.97 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

