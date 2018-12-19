Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 46.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 20,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,731 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $772,000, down from 42,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 6.56M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 11.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 7,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,187 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14M, down from 62,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 8.57 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 34,160 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 4.08 million shares. 44,299 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davy Asset Mgmt reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 15,390 are owned by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 1,831 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 162,000 shares. Tru Department Mb State Bank N A invested 0.81% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.13% or 7.97M shares. Carderock Cap Inc has 40,900 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,535 shares to 183,583 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLY, HD, NKE, SBUX – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Starbucks Stock Is Worth Trading With This Out-of-the-Box Pairs Partner – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Starbucks Corp. – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III also sold $809,738 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 20 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 10 by Argus Research. On Friday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. On Monday, November 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, November 5. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by UBS.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch For in Conagra Brands Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ConAgra Brands (CAG) Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson Oil Brand – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 332,334 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.1% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested in 0.03% or 48,897 shares. Da Davidson And reported 120,795 shares. Marshwinds Advisory holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 22,038 shares. Ledyard State Bank invested in 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 37,351 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 43,116 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Company owns 14,549 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc, a California-based fund reported 16,418 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 3,016 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 5.88M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Zebra Cap Management Lc holds 7,343 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,465 shares to 78,171 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 5,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on December, 20 before the open. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CAG’s profit will be $276.80M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 58 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, March 23 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 22 report. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, October 8. CFRA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 23 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Underperform”.