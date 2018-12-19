CSP Inc (CSPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.37, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 5 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 8 decreased and sold their stock positions in CSP Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 988,482 shares, down from 1.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CSP Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 4.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 287.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd acquired 15,500 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 20,883 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 5,383 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $31.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.66% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 2.74 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 707 shares traded. CSP Inc. (CSPI) has risen 17.22% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSPI News: 23/05/2018 – CSPi Expands Partner Network With Addition of Netanium; 20/03/2018 – Dubai Breaks Ground on World’s Biggest CSP Project; 25/04/2018 – The Impact of the IoT Boom on CSP Operations 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 CSPi to Showcase Security Portfolio at SecureWorld Conference in Boston; 09/05/2018 – CSP 2Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/03/2018 – Global CSP LED Lighting Module Market – Increasing Interest in Human-centric Lighting to Boost Growthl Technavio; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP WILL ALSO HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A MAJORITY OF COMBINED COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Dubai Breaks Ground on World’s Biggest CSP Project; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS FOR STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING CSP PORTFOLIO CO, ESM HOLDINGS LTD; 12/04/2018 – CSPi ARIA Software Defined Security Platform Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $41.38 million. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various clients in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSP Inc. for 51,100 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 54 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 216,453 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Northern Oil And Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) stake by 107,253 shares to 496,897 valued at $1.99 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Udr Inc. (NYSE:UDR) stake by 63,075 shares and now owns 14,500 shares. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 131,495 shares. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 49,786 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 320,140 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 3,712 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,545 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 5.39% or 5.18 million shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 472,879 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 4,333 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd holds 1.31% or 17,492 shares. Motco owns 845 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 35,386 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Advisers Pa reported 16,955 shares stake. 123,808 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Among 11 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 23. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Nomura reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Evercore.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. 10,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $954,300 were sold by ROCHE VINCENT. Real Peter had sold 4,595 shares worth $443,096. On Monday, August 27 the insider Hassett Joseph sold $1.20M. 10,000 shares valued at $900,140 were sold by STATA RAY on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Cotter Martin sold $386,890. $243,000 worth of stock was sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Thursday, November 8. SICCHITANO KENTON J sold $685,411 worth of stock or 7,210 shares.