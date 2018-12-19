Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) stake by 4.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 145,025 shares as Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)’s stock declined 16.31%. The Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 2.79M shares with $94.68M value, down from 2.94M last quarter. Descartes Systems Group now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 70,659 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 4.73% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 26.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 112,794 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 13.19%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 306,256 shares with $30.94 million value, down from 419,050 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $6.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 500,300 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 41,450 shares to 60,950 valued at $4.75M in 2018Q3. It also upped Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) stake by 472,846 shares and now owns 4.47 million shares. Infosys Technologies (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within eBay, Pulse Biosciences, Evolus, Weibo, OptiNose, and The Descartes Systems Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Descartes Systems (DSGX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Airlines Streamlines Worldwide Mail Transportation with Descartes Velocity Mail Solution – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (DSGX) CEO Edward Ryan on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $9.29M for 56.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “GWRE Stock Is Cruising Ahead in the InsurTech Space – Profit Confidential” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Co-operators Drives Innovative Claims Process with Guidewire InsurancePlatform Cloud-Based Predictive Analytics System – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $14.53 million activity. The insider Ryu Marcus sold 20,000 shares worth $1.74M. King James Winston sold $431,299 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Tuesday, September 18. Shares for $42,840 were sold by Conway Craig. $87,117 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was sold by Polelle Michael on Wednesday, December 12. Hung Priscilla sold $13,687 worth of stock. $565,422 worth of stock was sold by Sherry Steven P. on Tuesday, September 18. $67,830 worth of stock was sold by DUBOIS GUY on Friday, December 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Guidewire Software had 6 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 21 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Thursday, December 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, September 21.